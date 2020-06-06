In our continuing coverage of the nationwide protests to demand justice for the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other victims of police brutality, we went to Louisville, KY and spoke with Marvin McAtee—David "Yaya" McAtee's nephew. We also spoke with the crowd protesting the lack of accountability by the Louisville Metro Police Department in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Over the past two and a half months, as much of our country has lived in quarantine, we’ve witnessed the violent loss of black lives with disturbing frequency. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd have died at the hands of racists and law enforcement. Complex Networks recognizes the power of its platforms and is committed to amplifying their stories and the voices of our communities to work for justice.