A Georgia officer has been charged in the murder of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man who was gunned down last week in Atlanta.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday, that former officer Garrett Rolfe will face 11 charges in connection to the incident; these include felony murder, criminal damage to property, violations to his oath of office, and aggravated assault charges, according to WSB-TV.

Brooks was shot and killed last Friday during an attempted arrest in a Wendy's parking lot. Atlanta officers were responding to a call about a man who was sleeping in a vehicle parked in the restaurant's drive-thru lane. Footage of the encounter shows a calm Brooks complying with officers as he is patted down and consents to a breathalyzer test. After the device registered a blood alcohol level of .108, which was over the legal limit of .08, officer Rolfe moved to place Brooks under arrest. It was at this time Brooks began resisting officers.

Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan struggled to detain Brooks, who managed to grab one of the officer's Taser before trying to flee on foot. Video shows Brooks pointing the Taser over his shoulder at Rolfe, who then fired two fatal shots in the man's back.

"Even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impaired, his demeanor during this incident was almost jovial," Howard said Wednesday. "For 41 minutes and 17 seconds he followed every instruction, he answered the questions. Mr. Brooks never displayed any aggressive behavior during the 41 minutes and 17 seconds."

Howard went on to say that the officers did not call for medical assistance until 2 minutes after the shooting: "Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks as he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life," Howard added. "Officer Brosnan actually stood on Mr. Brooks shoulder."

Brosnan, who is now on administrative leave, was hit with three charges Wednesday, including aggravated assault. Arrest warrants have been issued for Rolfe and Brosnan, who have been asked to surrender by Thursday. The DA's office is recommending no bond for Rolfe and a $50,000 bond for Brosnan.