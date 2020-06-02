The Minneapolis Department of Human Rights has filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department.

The governmental body believes that the police department should be investigated due to George Floyd’s murder, the Daily Beast reports. The inquiry will study the MPD's policies, procedures, and practices from the last 10 years to decide whether the police department has been employing systemic discrimination towards black people and people of color.

“Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state,” Governor Tim Walz said on Tuesday, when making the announcement. “This effort is only one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”

Walz added that this is the first time Minnesota has opened a civil rights investigation into the MPD. Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero is set to lead the effort.

Lucero told KMSP that the investigation “is about systems change,” rather than a means to call out individuals. The man who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin has already been arrested and charged for his involvement, while the Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump has revealed that the three other officers involved in the incident will also reportedly be charged.

On Tuesday, around 40 Minnesota Democratic lawmakers demanded additional regulations be placed on the police following Floyd’s death. They will likely meet to discuss the changes during a legislative special session on June 12.

While the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled that Floyd had died from cardiac arrest and underlying health issues, the independent autopsy conducted by Gloyd’s family showed that the 46-year-old was in good health.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.