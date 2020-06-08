A man was taken into custody by police on Sunday after driving a car into a crowd of protesters, ultimately shooting one of them.

Per NBC News, the man—who had not been formally identified as of Monday morning—was detained after driving into the crowd in Seattle. According to a witness, the victim had attempted to prevent the man from driving his vehicle into the crowd before later being shot.

Warning: The footage below may be considered graphic.

A report from Seattle's own The Stranger adds that the incident occurred in the Capitol Hill area, with Seattle Fire officials later stating they had responded to a 27-year-old man who was shot at 11th Ave. and Pine St. on Sunday. Per the department, the victim was in stable condition.

"Everybody's here for the same reason, for the most part," witness Brandon Mulhorn, who is said to have been standing mere feet away from the victim (referred to here as Daniel), told Jasmyne Keimig and Rich Smith.

Protests have continued nationwide following the murder of George Floyd. Police in many cities have responded with downright harrowing displays of force, only further proving the point that it's time to defund.