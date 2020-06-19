A Lyft passenger went into a full-on racist rant after the driver asked him to wear a face mask, which the driver caught on video.

The driver picked up the racist rider on May 28 in Las Vegas, and the situation quickly soured when the driver asked him to put on a mask. The passenger begins complaining about he doesn’t have a face covering on him and then tells the driver he doesn’t believe in coronavirus, even after the driver says that he has family members who caught it.

After the two argue over the mask, COVID-19, and the route that the driver is taking, the rider starts making fun of the driver’s accent and calls him some racial slurs.

When the driver ends the ride early and asks the man to get out, things took a turn for the worse. The passenger called the driver a “candy ass fuck” and threatened to “crush your skull right now.”

The driver then warns the man that he’ll call the cops, which is when the rider finally exits the vehicle. He still threatens to take the argument to Lyft, even though he’s clearly in the wrong.

TMZ reached out to Lyft, which said that they’ve forbidden the rider from using their service and they’re speaking with the driver to see how he’s doing. “The behavior shown by the rider in this video is despicable and has no place on the Lyft platform. Lyft is committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community, and discrimination is not tolerated,” a rep told the outlet.

You can watch the interaction below.

*Warning, Graphic Language*