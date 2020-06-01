Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Saturday that all COVID-19 testing sites in the city would be closed, citing "safety worries" in wake of the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody, KTLA reports.

When asked about his decision to order a city-wide closure of COVID-19 testing locations, as opposed to the curfew which is imposed in certain areas, Garcetti said that he wants to clean the streets and board up stores to prevent further instances of looting. However, in his long-winded response, Garcetti also condemned the burning of police cars.

"Other parts of the city I believe in, and I believe that we can step back from the situation that we see at Fairfax. If we see other ones, have quick responses to make sure we're not going to stand for the burning of police cars," Garcetti said at the 49:00 mark in the above video. "We're not going to stand for people who destroy shop windows. Those very few people who want the fight."

"Whether you're a protester, a police officer, or someone watching on TV, none of us should stand for that," Garcetti continued. "All of us should condemn it, and all of us should support making sure that those people are brought to justice, too. There's a much bigger call for justice that we need, and that is the one that we should keep our eyes focused on, not lighting up a police car as a way of making a point."

People interpreted his remarks about the burning of police cars to contribute to his order to close all COVID-19 testing sites in the city. They believe that Garcetti saw the closure as a punitive measure over the recent protests.