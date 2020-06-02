While speaking with community leaders at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, Joe Biden suggested that the police could decrease the number of fatal shootings at the hands of officers by having them aim for a person's leg, instead of their heart.

"Instead of standing there and teaching a cop, when there’s an unarmed person coming at them with a knife or something, you shoot them in the leg instead of in the heart is a very different thing," Biden said. "There's a lot of different things that could change."

This is the latest comment from the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee that has raised eyebrows in what has become a rollercoaster run-up to the election. In late May, Biden struck a somber tone when addressing the nation after the United States surpassed 100,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Also in May, Biden was criticized over comments he made speaking to Charlamagne tha God while on The Breakfast Club. "If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain't black."