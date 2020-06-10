According to a statement put out on their own social media pages, Texas Southern University will grant a full scholarship to George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, if she decided she wanted to enroll there.

Obviously that decision won't be made for awhile.

That university is stationed in Houston, which is the city that Floyd was raised in. He lived there until he moved to Minneapolis in 2014. His funeral took place there on Tuesday.

"The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest," said the university in a statement after the service. "Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd's beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU's executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University."

According to CBS News, the chair of the school's board of regents (Albert H. Myres) also released a statement in which he said "This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life. We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life."

On a similar note mirroring that offer/generosity, less than a week ago Kanye West set up a college fund for Gianna. That was in tandem with a $2 million donation he sent to the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.