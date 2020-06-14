UPDATED: 6/14, 8:35 p.m. ET: According to a release from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Brooks was shot twice in the back. He died as a result of organ damage and blood loss from those gunshot wounds, CNN reports.

An autopsy on Sunday listed his official cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back, with the manner of death being listed as homicide.

"Today, members of my staff had the unfortunate duty of witnessing the autopsy of Mr. Brooks as part of our continued investigation," the Fulton County D.A. said, per TMZ. "Because this is a homicide investigation, there are several technical requirements that must be met before we are able to reach a decision. That includes the confirmation of the ballistics involved and obtaining a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner."

The Atlanta Police Department have fired the officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot Friday night, Buzzfeed News confirms.

The firing of Garrett Wolfe comes after protesters took the streets demanding justice. The nearby Wendy's, where the incident took place, was also set on fire. It's unclear who exactly was responsible for starting the fire, however, one Twitter user posted a video in an effort to disprove the assumption that a Black person was behind it.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information regarding who started the fire.

Protesters also held a peaceful demonstration that blocked off part of the highway in downtown Atlanta Saturday night.

A police spokesperson told Buzzfeed News that 96 people were arrested overnight.

The Atlanta PD were called Friday night to respond to a complaint that someone had fallen asleep inside his car in a Wendy's drive-thru. After waking up Brooks and conducting a brief conversation with him, officer Devin Brosnan called for a DUI unit. After Wolfe arrived, the two officers spoke with Brooks for nearly 30 minutes before informing him that he failed his sobriety test, and would be placed under arrest.

A struggle ensued, and both officers warned Brooks that a Taser would be used if he continued to resist. Brooks eventually broke free from the officers and tried to flee the scene with one of the officer's Taser in his hand. That's when Wolfe shot Brooks, who died after surgery at a nearby hospital.

Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty.