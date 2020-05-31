Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of several Minneapolis police officers, protests have erupted across the country calling for justice and reform. While most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, some have devolved into chaos as protesters clash with the police.

Following protests happening in New York City over the past few days, two women have been arrested and accused of being responsible for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police van with officers inside.

According to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, Samantha Shader is believed to be the culprit responsible for throwing the Molotov cocktail. While it is still unclear what exact federal charges Shader looks to face, it has been confirmed that she has already been charged with assault, attempted arson, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. The cocktail that she threw did not go off.

Her sister Darian Shader, on the other hand, looks to receive lesser charges including obstructing governmental administration. Both sisters, however, are not from New York City, but instead from Catskill, New York, which is about two hours away from where they were when they threw the cocktail.

Protests in New York City have continued since Thursday and look to carry on despite protesters clashing with NYPD officers during them.

One of the most recent cases of this happened on Saturday afternoon when an NYPD cruiser attempted to bulldoze through a crowd of protesters in Brooklyn.