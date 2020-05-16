Barack Obama is joining black leaders from across the country to celebrate the academic achievements of more than 27,000 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The former president will deliver a special message during the "Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition" commencement event presented by Chase. The two-hour broadcast is hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and will include guest appearances by Steve Harvey, Chris Paul, Vince Carter, Debbie Allen, Vivica Fox, and Chase Consumer Banking CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett. Students will also be treated to virtual performances from Anthony Hamilton, Wyclef Jean, and other artists, as well as a drumline mash-up with Doug E. Fresh.

The "Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition" comes after schools across the nation canceled in-person graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus crisis. It was conceived by Dr. Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College and member of the ABP Advisory Council. The event was organized in partnership with Howard University, The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the NBA, and Essence.

"As a result of COVID-19, our students have been robbed of a moment that they and their families have earned," Dr. Sorrell said. "I am so grateful that this coalition of partners stepped up to answer the call of the HBCU community and stand in the gap for our students and their families."

You can stream "Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition" above.