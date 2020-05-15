On Thursday, people took to the streets of Commack in Long Island to protest the lockdown orders that have been instituted in New York to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Protestors today in #Commack calling for @NYGovCuomo to reopen non-essential businesses. Some are seen wearing face masks or coverings, while others are not. pic.twitter.com/emyLEMNaGD — Gianna Barberia (@GiannaBarberia) May 14, 2020

During the protest, in which multiple people were seen waving pro-Trump flags, some decided to angrily yell at reporters covering the event. News 12's Kevin Vesey posted a video of the tense encounter that saw protesters accusing him of being "fake news," a popular refrain popularized by Donald Trump and his supporters. Protestors, many of whom were ignoring social distancing guidelines and not wearing masks, were seen with signs that read "Coronavirus Is Not Going Away, But Our Incomes Have," "This Is Long Island, Not Rikers Island," and "My Sons Are Not Lab Rats For Bill Gates' Vaccine."

"Yous stopped airing the Trump briefings and keep airing the Cuomo briefings," one woman said.

"You are fake news. We all know it. You are fake news," another woman can be heard saying in the below video. "We know about your liberal agenda. We know you wanna keep your job. We get it, you’re not getting advertising dollars in right now."

One man took things further by declaring that they were "the enemy of the people."

The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today. pic.twitter.com/5jCR0YY9VH — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

But not all residents were down with the protest. "We're a hard-working, loving community," Diane Kraut said, per News 12 Long Island. "When you see the protest, just know that it does not represent what Commack is all about."

I'll probably never forget what happened today.

I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic.

All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here's the finished product. pic.twitter.com/HV2Hrcs7gi — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

There have been over 340,000 COVID-19 cases in New York state. In Suffolk County, where Commack is located, there have been over 37,000 cases.

Suffolk NY reports 239 new cases (total 37,544) and 415 new positive antibody tests (total 7,160). There were 17 new fatalities (total 1,697). 575 persons are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down 10); 183 are in the ICU (down 31). More info here: https://t.co/1pqSzwDPh6 pic.twitter.com/5qw5bjMPK4 — Suffolk NY Health (@SuffolkCoHealth) May 14, 2020

In the past few weeks, there have been multiple protests against the coronavirus lockdowns taking place across the country from Michigan to Wisconsin to California.