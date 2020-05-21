As we're all starving for good news these days, what with 2020 being a marathon of shit and all, it's not difficult to fathom how the currently popular pastime of crafting headlines about NASA supposedly uncovering evidence of a parallel universe because so prevalent.

You've certainly stumbled across at least one of these headlines in question, all of which offered up some version of the claim that NASA had—to quote the Daily Star, for example—come into possession of evidence of a parallel universe "where all the rules of physics seem to be operating in reverse."

But as Forbes' Jamie Carter and others have since pointed out, that summation is quite a reach.

The swath of parallel universe-hawking pieces have arrived thanks to a weeks-old story from New Scientist, itself connected to a research paper about how the Standard Model for neutrinos doesn't explain a rare type of particle detected by the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA).

Ibrahim Safa, a lead author on the research paper, has since joked that NASA has actually discovered that we shouldn't be getting our news "from the New York Post."

Earlier this year, Safa urged a more cautious approach to interpreting (and then headlining) such findings.

"It looks like we'll have to wait for the next generation of experiments, which will increase exposure and sensitivity, to get a clear understanding of this anomaly," he said.

But thanks to that aforementioned affliction of good news starvation, none of this deterred people from diving happily into the jokes-stacked parallel universe celebration sector, as seen below:

Anyway, for some actual NASA-related news we can celebrate without fear of falling victim to misleading headlines, have a slice of this: