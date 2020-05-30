In a passionate note shared on Instagram, Kim Kardashian has expressed her upset and outrage over the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

"For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often let me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own," she wrote. "Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black."

In the caption for the post, she urged her followers to text "FLOYD" to 55156 to sign the petition calling for all the officers involved in Floyd's death to be charged with murder. Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested on charges of murder in the 3rd degree and manslaughter in the 2nd degree on Friday.

"Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long," her letter concludes. "#blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaudarbery #justiceforbreonnataylor."

Kim wasn't the only family member to share their support for justice for George Floyd, with Khloé, Kourtney, and the Jenner sisters sharing links to the petition or resources to help.

Read Kim Kardashian's full note above.