The United States House of Representatives narrowly passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday. As NBC News reports, the new package was crafted by Democrats and included more stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person. Called the HEROES Act, the relief package will also expand coronavirus testing across the country, provide $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments, and help support renters and homeowners.

As with the CARES Act, which passed in March, the HEROES Act has a similar income threshold. Citizens will be entitled to up to $1,200, or $2,400 for married couples, with an extra $1,200 per dependent. The extra $600 a week in federal unemployment payments will be extended through to Jan. 2021 under the HEROES Act. $10 billion of the relief package will go toward the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, while $3.6 billion will go towards grants for states for contingency planning and preparations for elections.

Before the passing of the bill, President Donald Trump declared it "dead on arrival." He indicated that he would veto the bill if it were to land on his desk in the White House, but it's likely the passing of the package means negotiations will be had. Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it was a "starting point" for talks with the President.

On Thursday, Pelosi made sure members of the House voted on the package. "If you vote against this and all this funding for your state, then you have to go home and defend it," she said. "And if you can defend no vote, then you're a better politician than me." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has openly criticized the bill, calling it unnecessary.