Though the pandemic has forced many schools to scrap the traditional graduation ceremony, the high school class of 2020 is getting a huge send-off with the help of big-name figures.

Tonight, Complex Networks is streaming Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020—a one-hour special that recognizes the millions of graduating seniors across the country. The event was organized in partnership with the XQ Institute, the Entertainment Industry Foundation, and the LeBron James Family Foundation. It will include a mix of commencement speeches, motivational messages, music performances, and content curated by students.

"It's been a hard few months for all of us, but I especially really feel for the senior class of 2020," James said in a statement to ESPN. "The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It's not fair. Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them and hopefully this can help, even a little. This class is going to be special because they know in a real way how to persevere."

Graduate Together will feature appearances by some of the biggest names in politics, sports, and entertainment, including former President Barack Obama, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, H.E.R., Kevin Hart, the Jonas Brothers, Shaquille O'Neal, Julianne More, and Zendaya.

In support of the event, Travis Scott teamed up with James on a Cactus Jack x Uninterrupted short-sleeve tee. The collaborative design features a graphic of people holding hands in front of Earth along with the phrases "Class of 2020" and "We're All in This Together." The T-shirt is available on Scott's online store. All net proceeds will be donated to the LeBron James Family Foundation and Feeding Texas.