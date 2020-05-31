George Floyd's alleged murderer has reportedly been placed on suicide watch.

A source tells TMZ former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being detained at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, Minnesota. The 44-year-old is reportedly being held in a special wing reserved for high-profile cases and is under constant surveillance to ensure he is not harmed while in custody.

Though the source didn't specifically use the term "suicide watch" when referring Chauvin's strict monitoring, other law enforcement insider's tell TMZ "that's effectively what's happening." He's reportedly remains in a single cell under 24/7 video surveillance. Officers are also required to check on him every 15 minutes, which, according to the source, is standard procedure for the special wing of the facility.

Chauvin was taken into custody Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Floyd's death. The 46-year-old died on Memorial Day after he was filmed pleading for help while Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng—the three fired officers involved in the deadly arrest—have not been charged.

The source told TMZ that Chauvin did not make eye contact during the check-in procedures at the county jail. He reportedly underwent a full, unclothed body search and will be confined to his cell for 23 hours each day. Chauvin has been granted one hour of rec time and reportedly has access to books, pencils, and paper.

County jail personnel said they had no knowledge of any threats made against Chauvin's life. His bail has been set for $500,000.