A 20-year-old woman says her attempt at the so-called “dry scooping” challenge resulted in her suffering a heart attack.

Briatney Portillo, known on TikTok and Instagram as @brivtny, recently shared a pair of clips in which she warned against others who might be considering giving the challenge a try.

“Putting this out there so y’all don’t do what I did because I’m the type of person to try anything and everything I see here w/o questioning it,” Portillo said when sharing one clip.

@brivtny Putting this out there so y’all don’t do what I did because I’m the type of person to try anything and everything I see here w/o questioning it #fypシ ♬ Be A Clown – ָ࣪ ۰♥︎ Osuna ࣪𖥔꒷

“Dry-scooping,” as its nickname makes clear, simply means dumping dry pre-workout supplements or protein powders into one’s mouth instead of diluting them with water.

In recent months, some have taken to TikTok to document their experiences with this practice, which experts have warned could result in a problematically concentrated amount of caffeine being consumed in a rapid fashion.

In subsequent clips, Portillo—who also runs an OnlyFans page—expressed frustration at people who were accusing her of fabricating the heart attack story. She also revealed the specific powder she says she used for the challenge, naming it as a Redcon1 Total War pre-workout supplement, and fielded questions about what symptoms inspired her to see a medical professional.