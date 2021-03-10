House Democrats have approved a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that will direct a third round of stimulus payments to most tax-paying Americans. The bill, known as the American Rescue Plan Act, was passed Wednesday by a vote of 220 to 211, with every Republican voting against the stimmy checks and all but one Democrat voting in favor.

The legislation will extend federal unemployment insurance benefits through Sept. 6, 2021 at a $300 weekly rate, expand the child tax credit, and send direct payments to tens of millions of Americans who meet the income requirements.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation on Friday. Once the bill is signed into law, the Internal Revenue Service will begin distributing stimulus checks to eligible households within days.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming payments.