On Thursday, Fanatics released the latest installment of ‘The Locker Room’—a documentary short that features 41 members of the 2026 NFL rookie class being surprised with personalized video messages and custom jerseys from NFL legends as they begin their NFL careers.

What the rookies believed would be a standard introductory interview quickly turned into an unforgettable welcome to the NFL, as each player received words of encouragement from an NFL icon before discovering a personalized jersey waiting beneath their seat.

Tom Brady welcomes first round quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, Aaron Donald chats with no. 2 overall pick David Bailey, Barry Sanders coaches up speedy tailback Jeremiah Love, and so much more.

‘The Locker Room’ continues a Fanatics tradition that has welcomed each new rookie class over the past several seasons. Each legend was paired with a rookie based on a meaningful connection—from shared alma maters and hometowns to family ties, childhood idols, and the teams they'll now represent.

The rookies' authentic, emotional reactions were captured throughout the experience, with additional player-specific content set to roll out around the start of the NFL season.