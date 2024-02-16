Here's What It's Like Being on the Field During the Super Bowl

Whiston was quick to emphasize this is far from the only premium experience of this kind, highlighting the hospitality experience for beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower.

“I'm really excited about beach volleyball because of taking in the sport there and then going up the Eiffel Tower in a private setting looking over the city of Paris, Whiston says. "During the Olympics, the world descends on Paris. You're gonna be on top of the world at that point.”

The city of Paris will be the heart of the Olympics, but there is more to experience outside the historic city.

“I’m excited about the sailing in Marseille where we have created the first ever product that is actually immersed into the competition venue," Whiston says. "We have a boat with our hospitality guests with legendary sailors on there, commentating the event right along the field of play on the water right next to the boats as they make their turns.”

For the USA fan, the Team USA experience seems to be the most coveted. Whiston added that On Location created team USA travel packages where people can go to all the basketball sessions, have their accommodations taken care of, and have access to the team USA house throughout their stay.