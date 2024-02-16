Here's What It's Like Being on the Field During the Super Bowl

A young Chiefs fan donning a No. 88 Tony Gonzalez jersey made his way onto the field of Allegiant stadium, scooping up the confetti that was falling down around him by the handful. He made his way to about the 40-yard line when he saw Isiah Pacheco heading toward him. Pacheco and the Chiefs had just won the Super Bowl, and here was this boy and his family getting to celebrate with him just moments after winning it all.
Pacheco happily signed the boy's jersey as his dad was in disbelied and shouted “you just got your favorite player's autograph, man!”.
I had just witnessed what was probably one of the best moment’s of this kid's life, and this was just a taste of what the fan experience was like that day with On Location.
On Location is the leader in premium hospitality experiences. They provide access to ticket packages for bucket-list events with immersive hospitality experiences & premier end-to-end travel. The “On The 50” experience was one of five hospitality suites On Location had at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. We spent the pregame at Club 67 and the Touchdown Club where NFL legends mingled with the guests as we enjoyed live musical performances, buffet style food and an open bar as we prepared for the big game. A few hours before the game we made our way to the “On The 50” club, which is located exactly where you would have guessed… directly on the 50-yard line.
I spent most of the pregame and much of the game on their patio area situated directly behind the Chiefs bench, occasionally going inside the suite to explore their all inclusive food options, observe their mini museum of Super Bowl memorabilia, and grab a drink at the open bar. The game ended and we made our way from the patio to the field to celebrate while players were celebrating right there next to us as confetti was still falling.
Now imagine this experience, but you get to wake up and do it again tomorrow… and again… for 18 days straight. On Location signed an agreement with the IOC in 2021 to be the official global hospitality provider for Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 & Los Angeles 2028. As On Location gears up for Paris 2024, the Super Bowl was just a preview of what's to come.
“It's 18 days of Super Bowls and in Paris," Will Whiston, EVP of Olympic and Paralympic games for On Location says. "The Olympics is two Super Bowls, two World Cups, two basketball, world championships and 500 other world class championship events.”
Almost 95 percent of sports at Paris 2024 will have an associated hospitality experience. The “On the 50” club’s Olympic sibling, “On the Finish Line,” is the perfect example of what kind of elevated hospitality to expect at the 2024 Paris olympics, being the first-ever hospitality experience that gives guests a direct view of the finish line.
Whiston was quick to emphasize this is far from the only premium experience of this kind, highlighting the hospitality experience for beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower.
“I'm really excited about beach volleyball because of taking in the sport there and then going up the Eiffel Tower in a private setting looking over the city of Paris, Whiston says. "During the Olympics, the world descends on Paris. You're gonna be on top of the world at that point.”
The city of Paris will be the heart of the Olympics, but there is more to experience outside the historic city.
“I’m excited about the sailing in Marseille where we have created the first ever product that is actually immersed into the competition venue," Whiston says. "We have a boat with our hospitality guests with legendary sailors on there, commentating the event right along the field of play on the water right next to the boats as they make their turns.”
For the USA fan, the Team USA experience seems to be the most coveted. Whiston added that On Location created team USA travel packages where people can go to all the basketball sessions, have their accommodations taken care of, and have access to the team USA house throughout their stay.
