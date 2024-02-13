Bryson Tiller Shares New Song and Video for "Whatever She Wants"

Bryson Tiller has shared a new song and video for "Whatever She Wants."

When asked about what inspired the direction of "Whatever She Wants," and how it reflects the album to come, Tiller tells Complex:

“This direction of this song and video was inspired by late nights at strip clubs in Miami. I was never a fan of strip clubs but after getting to know a few dancers I really wanted to create something that they could either get ready to, or dance to. This song is actually the complete opposite of the music you will find on my next album. It’s from my new mixtape series: Slum Tiller, where Detroit music is the primary inspiration.”

‌Tiller's "Whatever She Wants" is available now.