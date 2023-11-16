Swizz Beatz Thinks Shaq and Allen Iverson Should Own Reebok | Full Size Run

Sole Collectors's

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Swizz Beatz to talk about his time running Reebok Classics, why he thinks Shaq and Allen Iverson should own Reebok, and why DMX was confused about Reebok having technology with his name. "Drive with Swizz Beatz" is out now exclusively on Hulu. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty

Full Size Run is a weekly talk show about sneakers and style hosted by rapper Trinidad Jame$, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne. Each episode, the hosts discuss and debate the hottest topics in sneaker culture and streetwear. During the "Drip, Flip, or Skip" segment, the hosts rate the best and worst sneaker releases and outfits of the week. The Full Size Run hosts are regularly joined by sneaker industry insiders, athletes, musicians, and entertainers who also share a love for the culture and are pressed on their sneaker knowledge and opinions. Past guests have included Bun B, Hasan Minhaj, Killer Mike, Lena Waithe, and Action Bronson. The show launched in 2018 and airs Thursdays on Complex and Sole Collector.
