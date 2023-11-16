Sole Collectors's

Full Size Run

Season 17 November 16, 2023

Swizz Beatz Thinks Shaq and Allen Iverson Should Own Reebok | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Swizz Beatz to talk about his time running Reebok Classics, why he thinks Shaq and Allen Iverson should own Reebok, and why DMX was confused about Reebok having technology with his name. "Drive with Swizz Beatz" is out now exclusively on Hulu. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty