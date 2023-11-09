Sole Collectors's

Full Size Run

Season 17 November 09, 2023

Steve-O Used to Hide Illicit Substances in His Skate Shoes | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Steve-O to talk about how he used to hide drugs in his skate shoes, 50 Cent throwing him down a set of stairs, and why he only wears vegan shoes. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty