Sole Collectors's
Full Size Run
Season 17
November 09, 2023
Steve-O Used to Hide Illicit Substances in His Skate Shoes | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Steve-O to talk about how he used to hide drugs in his skate shoes, 50 Cent throwing him down a set of stairs, and why he only wears vegan shoes. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty
SHARE THIS VIDEO