Season 17 October 19, 2023

Black Thought Has Quietly Been a Huge Sneakerhead for Decades | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by The Roots frontman Black Thought for the season premiere of the show’s final season. He talks about how he’s quietly been a huge sneakerhead, Travie McCoy putting him onto Rick Owens Dunks, and buying all of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunks in 2003. Black Thought steps into a new light with his autobiography “The Upcycled Self” out November 14, 2023.