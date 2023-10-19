Sole Collectors's

Full Size Run

Season 17

October 19, 2023

Black Thought Has Quietly Been a Huge Sneakerhead for Decades | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by The Roots frontman Black Thought for the season premiere of the show’s final season. He talks about how he’s quietly been a huge sneakerhead, Travie McCoy putting him onto Rick Owens Dunks, and buying all of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunks in 2003. Black Thought steps into a new light with his autobiography “The Upcycled Self” out November 14, 2023.

Full Size Run
Full Size Run is a weekly talk show about sneakers and style hosted by rapper Trinidad Jame$, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne. Each episode, the hosts discuss and debate the hottest topics in sneaker culture and streetwear. During the "Drip, Flip, or Skip" segment, the hosts rate the best and worst sneaker releases and outfits of the week. The Full Size Run hosts are regularly joined by sneaker industry insiders, athletes, musicians, and entertainers who also share a love for the culture and are pressed on their sneaker knowledge and opinions. Past guests have included Bun B, Hasan Minhaj, Killer Mike, Lena Waithe, and Action Bronson. The show launched in 2018 and airs Thursdays on Complex and Sole Collector.
