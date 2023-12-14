Sole Collectors's
Full Size Run
Season 17
December 14, 2023
Marcus Jordan Addresses Everything Trophy Room | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Marcus Jordan for the series finale. He talks about his Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 scandal, his relationship with Larsa Pippen, and the crew reflects on seven years of doing the show. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty
