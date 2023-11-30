Sole Collectors's

Season 17

November 30, 2023

Sheek Louch Says It's OK to Wear Old Man Sneakers | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by The LOX's Sheek Louch to talk about why he's cool with wearing old man sneakers, who has the best sneakers in The LOX, and more. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty

Full Size Run
Full Size Run is a weekly talk show about sneakers and style hosted by rapper Trinidad Jame$, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne. Each episode, the hosts discuss and debate the hottest topics in sneaker culture and streetwear. During the "Drip, Flip, or Skip" segment, the hosts rate the best and worst sneaker releases and outfits of the week. The Full Size Run hosts are regularly joined by sneaker industry insiders, athletes, musicians, and entertainers who also share a love for the culture and are pressed on their sneaker knowledge and opinions. Past guests have included Bun B, Hasan Minhaj, Killer Mike, Lena Waithe, and Action Bronson. The show launched in 2018 and airs Thursdays on Complex and Sole Collector.
  • Seasons: 15