Sole Collectors's
Full Size Run
Season 17
November 30, 2023
Sheek Louch Says It's OK to Wear Old Man Sneakers | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by The LOX's Sheek Louch to talk about why he's cool with wearing old man sneakers, who has the best sneakers in The LOX, and more. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty
