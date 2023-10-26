Sole Collectors's

Full Size Run

Season 17 October 26, 2023

Devin Haney Resold Floyd Mayweather's Dior Air Jordans | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by boxing champion Devin Haney to talk about how he resold Floyd Mayweather's sneakers, wearing Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 boxing boots, and the time he broke a Reebok exec's nose. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty