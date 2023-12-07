Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

BY Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Brand Publisher

Sole Collectors's

Full Size Run

Season 17

December 07, 2023

Benny the Butcher Reveals Why He Wears So Many Air Force 1s | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Griselda member Benny the Butcher to talk about why he only wore Air Force 1s after an incident, how Lil Wayne influenced his style, and everything Buffalo. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty

SHARE THIS VIDEO

Episodes

More Shows Like This

  • Price the Hype
  • Unboxing
  • The Complex Sneakers Show
  • Sneaker Battles
  • Sneaker Stories
  • Release Roundup
Full Size Run
Full Size Run is a weekly talk show about sneakers and style hosted by rapper Trinidad Jame$, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne. Each episode, the hosts discuss and debate the hottest topics in sneaker culture and streetwear. During the "Drip, Flip, or Skip" segment, the hosts rate the best and worst sneaker releases and outfits of the week. The Full Size Run hosts are regularly joined by sneaker industry insiders, athletes, musicians, and entertainers who also share a love for the culture and are pressed on their sneaker knowledge and opinions. Past guests have included Bun B, Hasan Minhaj, Killer Mike, Lena Waithe, and Action Bronson. The show launched in 2018 and airs Thursdays on Complex and Sole Collector.
  • Seasons: 15