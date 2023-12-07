Sole Collectors's

Full Size Run

Season 17 December 07, 2023

Benny the Butcher Reveals Why He Wears So Many Air Force 1s | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Griselda member Benny the Butcher to talk about why he only wore Air Force 1s after an incident, how Lil Wayne influenced his style, and everything Buffalo. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty