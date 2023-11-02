Sole Collectors's

November 02, 2023

Jim Jones Does Everything Possible to Keep His Sneakers Crispy | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Jim Jones for his second appearance on the show to talk about how he keeps his Air Force 1s crispy, his thoughts on Nike selling used sneakers, and his legendary outfits. @fullsizerunshow @trinidadjamesgg @brendandunne @matthewjwelty

Full Size Run is a weekly talk show about sneakers and style hosted by rapper Trinidad Jame$, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne. Each episode, the hosts discuss and debate the hottest topics in sneaker culture and streetwear. During the "Drip, Flip, or Skip" segment, the hosts rate the best and worst sneaker releases and outfits of the week. The Full Size Run hosts are regularly joined by sneaker industry insiders, athletes, musicians, and entertainers who also share a love for the culture and are pressed on their sneaker knowledge and opinions. Past guests have included Bun B, Hasan Minhaj, Killer Mike, Lena Waithe, and Action Bronson. The show launched in 2018 and airs Thursdays on Complex and Sole Collector.
