Yung Gud

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Stream Yung Lean's 'Warlord' Album

A darker, heavier successor to 2014's 'Unknown Memory'.

James Keith3803 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Laurel's 'Allelopathy' Mixtape Is Otherworldly

Whatever your expectations are, leave them at the door.

Tobi Oke4133 days ago
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Music

Stream Yung Gud’s “Beautiful, Wonderful” EP

Yung Gud's latest project shows promising strength to his abilities as a solo musician.

Ben Slavich4261 days ago
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Music

Yung Gud - "My Guns"

How long can a sadboy stay sad? Apparently at least long enough to release an EP full of sadness. The de-facto best sadboy producer now has to be Yung

jakel4276 days ago
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Music

Tinashe - "2 On (Yung Gud ☹ Remix)"

If you’re really in these Internets, then there’s no way you should be unaware of Yung Lean and the Sadboys. The Swedish rapper and his crew have

jakel4341 days ago
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