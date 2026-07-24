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A tweet by Young Thug showing a fan with a large back tattoo of incorrect song lyrics and images of horses.
Music

Young Thug Reacts to Fan's Back Tattoo Containing Wrong Song Lyric: 'I'm Talking With More Clarity'

A commonly misheard lyric got inked on a Thugger fan's back, and now it's going viral.

Alex Ocho474 days ago
Music

Premiere: Stream Volume 8 Of Tempa's Iconic 'Allstars' Series

When Tempa drop an Allstars comp, you sit up and listen.

James Keith3884 days ago

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