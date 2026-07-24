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JT of City Girls performs at 2021 Rolling Loud Miami
Music

JT Roasts Twitter Troll for Calling Her Ugly: 'Hoes Be Lying Through They Missing Side Tooth'

A troll on Twitter landed herself in hot water with JT after calling the City Girls rapper ugly. JT proceeded to roast the hater in a series of tweets.

Brad Callas1517 days ago
Toy Story 4
Pop Culture

First Full 'Toy Story 4' Trailer Brings Back Woody, Buzz Lightyear & Co.

Nine years after Pixar's last entry in the franchise, 'Toy Story 4' is set to debut in theaters on June 21.

tara mahadevan2685 days ago
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