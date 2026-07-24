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'Mario Kart 8' Has Become the Best-Selling Racing Game in U.S. History
"Mario Kart 8" is officially the best-selling racing game in U.S. history after beating out another installment in the series for the throne, "Mario Kart Wii."
Nintendo President, Satoru Iwata, Dies at 55
President of Nintendo, Satoru Iwata, died at 55 this year.
This Video Will Get You So Hyped for Super Smash Bros. on Wii U
The opening cinematic video for "Super Smash Bros." on the Wii U looks dope.
"Mario Kart 8" Player Experiences the Worst Luck You Will Ever See in a Video Game (Video)
So close, yet so far.
New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow
New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow
"Mario Kart" is the Greatest Drinking Game Ever (Video)
Ever wondered how you can turn "Mario Kart 8" into an excuse to get drunk?
"Mario Kart 8" Sells 2 Million Copies Worldwide
"Mario Kart 8" Sells 2 Million Copies Worldwide
Nintendo Loses Patent Lawsuit Concerning the Wii and Wii U
What happened in Nintendo's court case against renowned tech company Philips?
Nintendo Scores Legal Victory in Patent Troll Involving the Wiimote
A federal appeals court in Redmond, WA ruled that Nintendo's Wiimote doesn't infringe on a Triton Tech patent.
Ubisoft Holding Complete Unannounced Wii U Title Until More Consoles Sell
Ubisoft Holding Complete Unannounced Wii U Title Until More Consoles Sell
Wii U "Mario Maker" Started as a Tool for Nintendo Developers (Video)
"Mario Marker" is a new game from Nintendo but it started out as a develment tool for another game.
Sony Says a Third of PlayStation 4 Users are Former Wii and Xbox 360 Gamers
Sony says over 30 percent of PlayStation 4 users switched to PlayStation after owning the Xbox 360 or Wii.
Conan O'Brien Defeats Jared Leto In "Super Smash Bros. Wii U" (Video)
Conan O'Brien plays "Super Smash Bros. Wii U" can't quite believe he's doing it.
"Devil's Third" Isn't the Cute and Cuddly Nintendo You Know and Love, and That's Why It's Awesome (Video)
Nintendo's new trailer for "Devil's Third" has us wondering what message the company is trying to send to mature gamers.
Nintendo Reveals Amiibos, Its Version of "Skylanders"
Nintendo announced today its own personalized action figures called "Amiibos" which is similar to the poplar "Skylander" series.
"Star Fox" is Coming to the Wii U, Will Let You Pilot Your Arwing Like an Actual Aircraft
In an interview with TIME Magazine, Shigeru Miyamoto discusses his novel new controller scheme for the Wii U's upcoming "Star Fox" title.
New Level Announced for Wii U's "Super Smash Bros."
Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U will now feature a new level: the Coliseum, from the Fire Emblem series.
Fan Video Uses "Mario Kart 8" and Drake to Prove the Year of Luigi Continues (Video)
In a user created video a fan as mixed "Mario Kart 8" footage with Drake's "0 to 100 / The Catch Up"