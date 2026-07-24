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mario kart
Pop Culture

'Mario Kart 8' Has Become the Best-Selling Racing Game in U.S. History

"Mario Kart 8" is officially the best-selling racing game in U.S. history after beating out another installment in the series for the throne, "Mario Kart Wii."

Brenton Blanchet1926 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nintendo President, Satoru Iwata, Dies at 55

President of Nintendo, Satoru Iwata, died at 55 this year.

fridagarza4031 days ago
Pop Culture

This Video Will Get You So Hyped for Super Smash Bros. on Wii U

The opening cinematic video for "Super Smash Bros." on the Wii U looks dope.

Christopher Spata4292 days ago
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Pop Culture

New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow

New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow

Steve Haske4396 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mario Kart" is the Greatest Drinking Game Ever (Video)

Ever wondered how you can turn "Mario Kart 8" into an excuse to get drunk?

Gus Turner4409 days ago
mario kart
Pop Culture

"Mario Kart 8" Sells 2 Million Copies Worldwide

"Mario Kart 8" Sells 2 Million Copies Worldwide

Steve Haske4410 days ago
Pop Culture

Nintendo Loses Patent Lawsuit Concerning the Wii and Wii U

What happened in Nintendo's court case against renowned tech company Philips?

Gus Turner4416 days ago
Pop Culture

Nintendo Scores Legal Victory in Patent Troll Involving the Wiimote

A federal appeals court in Redmond, WA ruled that Nintendo's Wiimote doesn't infringe on a Triton Tech patent.

Gus Turner4423 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ubisoft Holding Complete Unannounced Wii U Title Until More Consoles Sell

Ubisoft Holding Complete Unannounced Wii U Title Until More Consoles Sell

Steve Haske4424 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wii U "Mario Maker" Started as a Tool for Nintendo Developers (Video)

"Mario Marker" is a new game from Nintendo but it started out as a develment tool for another game.

LastOneAwakeNYC4426 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sony Says a Third of PlayStation 4 Users are Former Wii and Xbox 360 Gamers

Sony says over 30 percent of PlayStation 4 users switched to PlayStation after owning the Xbox 360 or Wii.

LastOneAwakeNYC4426 days ago
Pop Culture

Conan O'Brien Defeats Jared Leto In "Super Smash Bros. Wii U" (Video)

Conan O'Brien plays "Super Smash Bros. Wii U" can't quite believe he's doing it.

LastOneAwakeNYC4427 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Devil's Third" Isn't the Cute and Cuddly Nintendo You Know and Love, and That's Why It's Awesome (Video)

Nintendo's new trailer for "Devil's Third" has us wondering what message the company is trying to send to mature gamers.

Gus Turner4427 days ago
Pop Culture

Nintendo Reveals Amiibos, Its Version of "Skylanders"

Nintendo announced today its own personalized action figures called "Amiibos" which is similar to the poplar "Skylander" series.

LastOneAwakeNYC4429 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Star Fox" is Coming to the Wii U, Will Let You Pilot Your Arwing Like an Actual Aircraft

In an interview with TIME Magazine, Shigeru Miyamoto discusses his novel new controller scheme for the Wii U's upcoming "Star Fox" title.

Gus Turner4429 days ago
Pop Culture

New Level Announced for Wii U's "Super Smash Bros."

Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U will now feature a new level: the Coliseum, from the Fire Emblem series.

Gus Turner4432 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Fan Video Uses "Mario Kart 8" and Drake to Prove the Year of Luigi Continues (Video)

In a user created video a fan as mixed "Mario Kart 8" footage with Drake's "0 to 100 / The Catch Up"

LastOneAwakeNYC4436 days ago

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