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johnson vaccine
Life

FDA Will Reportedly Announce Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Warning Over Rare Autoimmune Disorder

Per multiple reports, the FDA will be announcing a Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine warning over a rare autoimmune disorder that has come up in about 100 cases.

Brenton Blanchet1839 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump's Justice Department Secretly Obtained Phone Records of Washington Post Staff

After Donald Trump was elected to office four years ago, his admin’s Department of Justice secretly obtained the phone records of 'Washington Post' journalists.

Joe Price1904 days ago

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