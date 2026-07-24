Best Style Releases This Week: Carrots x Champion, Our Legacy x Stüssy, Bricks & Wood, and More
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From the Carrots x Champion capsule collection to the latest collab between Stüssy and Our Legacy, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano
From Nigo’s A Bathing Ape’s “Bapesta” to the most recent Warren Lotas “Dunks," these are the most important bootleg shoes in sneaker history.Matt Welty
Nike is suing designer Warren Lotas for trademark infringement over his 'illegal fakes.' But what's the precedent for the Dunks and other similar sneakers?Brendan Dunne
The 40-minute discussion also sees Snoop detailing his excitement about his new role at Def Jam and the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show with Dre.Trace William Cowen