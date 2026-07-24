Warren Lotas

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UFC
Sports

UFC Freedom 250 Apparel Collab With Anti Social Social Club: Where to Buy

The mixed martial arts organization launched limited-edition apparel collections with leading streetwear brands.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
Image via New York Sunshine/American Red Cross
Style

New York Sunshine, Eric Emanuel, and Warren Lotas Recruited for New American Red Cross 'Drop for Drop' Campaign

As part of a united effort to increase the amount of blood donations, the American Red Cross has enlisted the help of a trio of familiar names.

Trace William Cowen1451 days ago
warren lotas rams
Style

Warren Lotas, Mitchell & Ness, and NFL Team Up for Collection Celebrating 2022 Draft

Warren Lotas and the NFL, along with Mitchell &amp; Ness, are teaming up to release exclusive merchandise to commemorate the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft

Jordan Rose1549 days ago
weeknd superbowl merch
Style

The Weeknd Announces Super Bowl Merch with Jeff Hamilton, Warren Lotas, and Wilson

The Weeknd revealed that he will be releasing his Super Bowl LV merchandise on Saturday, a collaboration with Jeff Hamilton, Warren Lotas, and Wilson.

tara mahadevan1994 days ago
Warren Lotas Pigeon Dunk Staple
Sneakers

Nike v. Warren Lotas Legal Battle Appears to Reach Confidential Settlement

Lawsuit over the 'illegal fake' Dunk-like sneakers sold by Lotas concludes this week. Here's what the court says about Nike's trademarks.

Brendan Dunne2051 days ago
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Warren Lotas Reaper Chainsaw
Sneakers

Warren Lotas Sold Over $10 Million Worth of 'Nike Dunk' Sneakers

It's revealed that designer Warren Lotas sold over $10M worth of his lookalike 'Nike Dunk' sneakers. Find the latest court updates here.

Riley Jones2060 days ago
Warren Lotas Fake Nike Dunk Lawsuit
Sneakers

Nike Responds After Court Orders Warren Lotas to Stop Selling Lookalikes

A California court has ordered streetwear designer Warren Lotas to stop selling lookalike Nike Dunk sneakers. Here are the lawsuit details.

Riley Jones2072 days ago
Jeff Staple
Sneakers

Jeff Staple Defends Warren Lotas As Legal Battle with Nike Heats Up

Jeff Staple points out hypocrisies in defense of Warren Lotas as the designer attempts to take on Nike in trademark dispute.

Brandon Richard2085 days ago
Warren Lotas Pigeon Dunk Staple
Sneakers

Warren Lotas Countersues Nike Over Dunk Trademark

The Nike vs. Warren Lotas lawsuit continues. This week, the designer says Nike's Dunk trademark isn't enforceable.

Brendan Dunne2087 days ago
Warren Lotas Reaper Replacement Sneakers
Sneakers

Nike Fires Back After Warren Lotas Offers Replacement Sneakers

Nike responds to streetwear designer Warren Lotas' new 'Reaper' sneaker after the brand sued him for lookalike Dunk designs.

Riley Jones2089 days ago
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Warren Lotas Reaper Chainsaw
Sneakers

Warren Lotas Releases New Sneaker in Wake of Nike Lawsuit

After being sued by Nike for trademark infringement, designer Warren Lotas releases his Reaper sneaker. Click the link to find out why it's being released early

Brandon Richard2094 days ago
Warren Lotas Fake Nike Dunk Lawsuit (2)
Sneakers

Nike Asks Court to Stop Warren Lotas 'Dunk' Pre-Orders

After suing Warren Lotas for his lookalike Dunk sneakers, Nike files a preliminary injunction to stop pre-orders. Find out more here.

Riley Jones2102 days ago
Warren Lotas Fake Nike Dunk Lawsuit
Sneakers

Nike Suing Warren Lotas Over SB Dunk Imitations

Nike is suing designer Warren Lotas over 'promoting and selling fakes' of the brand's coveted SB Dunk sneakers. Learn more about the lawsuit here.

Riley Jones2109 days ago

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