Valentino Khan

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Back in the sack for another edition of the Best Mixes from the week that was. We left you hanging last weekend, but with Labor Day giving us one extra day to get down, we had to make sure you had your fill from this past week. Everything from huge festival sets and club night promos to radio mixes and other assorted freakfests. More music than you can shake a tailfeather at... or something.
khrisd
Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound to
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Skrillex Goes for the "Slam Dunk" With Valentino Khan on New Song

Skrillex and Valentino Khan linked up for the new song "Slam Dunk."

Chris Mench3648 days ago
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Premiere: Valentino Khan - "Deep Down Low"

Valentino Khan steps up for OWSLA's next compilation, just in time for Miami Music Week.

Khal4160 days ago
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Lookas - "LOKO (Dani Deahl Remix)"

Been great to see Dani Deahl go from the pulsating electro house sounds that she was cultivating just a few years ago and reinvent the next chapter of

khrisd4326 days ago
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Valentino Khan ft. DJ Kool - "Make Some Noise (VIP)"

As a thank you for making his stellar, balls to wall OWSLA debut a success, Valentino Khan has made a free moombahton VIP version of the track "Make S

walmerc4326 days ago
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Download the TWONK Team Volume 4 Mixtape

Leave it to the TWONK Team to provide you with an essential Friday night turn up mixtape. Usually, Brillz makes sure to hop in on one of these mixes, but for Volume 4, he lets his homies shine. For this set, we get four new mixes from Party Favor, Jackal, Rick Remedy, and Valentino Khan, all of which drop their own bangers alongside a number of like-minded producers. The mixes are quick—roughly 10 minutes or so each. But they pack a GRIP of tunes. Go ham.

khrisd4376 days ago
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Valentino Khan - "In Khan We Trust" EP

If you followed the oftentimes absurd social media presence of OWSLA-signed producer Valentino Khan, you may believe him to be a golden god too, and a

marcuskdowling4385 days ago
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Valentino Khan ft. DJ Kool - "Make Some Noise"

Valentino Khan's a guy I love charting the progress of. He's one of the few producers who gave a small website known as DoAndroidsDance? a chance with

khrisd4398 days ago
skrillex recess rmxs teaser
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Skrillex is Releasing a "Recess" Remix EP on July 7

No, this isn't a batch of remixes from Skrillex's Recess album, but a pack of remixes of the Kill The Noise & Fatman Scoop-featured title track. Flux

khrisd4406 days ago
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M.I.A. - "YALA (Bro Safari & Valentino Khan Remix)"

Sometimes the right thing happens at the right time. I just happened to spot this track while perusing SoundCloud and what do you know? The first lady, and cause we like wordplay in these EDMs, I mean no one ever did this shit before first lady. Anyway, SC was just hit with a download for a song that sounds a lot like YOLO, but isn't.

lolod4541 days ago
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DJ Green Lantern & Valentino Khan ft. Iggy Azalea - "Know About Me (Remix)"

This record is a giant "I told you so." Do Androids Dance launched the #TRAPTHURSDAYS brand last year with Valentino Khan as his name was still bubbl

nappy4555 days ago
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Gesaffelstein - "Control Movement (Valentino Khan Bootleg)"

Fresh out the box today is this super handy new bootleg from our friend Valentino Khan. He attacks a classic Gesaffelstein number and takes it into a

brenttactic4617 days ago
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I See MONSTAS & Valentino Khan - "High Life"

We have been keeping tabs on Valentino Khan's 2013, but linking up with I See MONSTAS for a tune wasn't something we imagined going down. Especially w

khrisd4665 days ago
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Skrillex to Headline the Capitol Theatre's First EDM Show on November 13

EDM, continuing to break down the walls. Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre has spent almost 100 years catering to some of the best artists in the wor

khrisd4671 days ago
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Download Valentino Khan's NestHQ Minimix

Valentino Khan's had a solid 2013... you cant even escape Major Lazer's "Bubble Butt" on commercial radio these days. We put you onto his trap side heavy earlier this year, but he's way more than that. You get to hear it in this mix that he did for NestHQ; a number of his own tracks, in the trap, moombahton, and 128 lane, as well as bits that he's loved from like-minded producer. You even get treated to some sneaky unreleased gems from his lair. All-in-all a solid, 28-minute trek.

khrisd4712 days ago

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