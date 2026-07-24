UZ

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Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!
khrisd

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Premiere: UZ Completes His Influential 'Trap Sh*t' Series With 'Trap Sh*t 23/25'

The trap enigma UZ's "Trap Sh*t" journey has come to an end.

Khal4037 days ago
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Premiere: Dirtyphonics, UZ, and Trinidad Jame$ Show You How to "Hustle Hard"

Trinidad James spits some lyrics for a new collaboration from Dirtyphonics and UZ.

Khal4107 days ago
uz profile
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Five Knives - "Sugar (UZ Remix)"

Two years ago, UZ was helping firmly establish the trap scene with a string of official remixes, giving him the ability to truly wear the banner of "t

khrisd4267 days ago
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Download UZ's Trap Quest Mix for Annie Nightingale

While many are proclaiming trap's demise, producers like UZ are still going strong. Just last week he turned up with a new remix for Ice Cube, and was

khrisd4350 days ago
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Ice Cube ft. Redfoo & 2 Chainz - "Drop Girl (ƱZ Remix)"

UZ's been on a tear, and aside from Flosstradamus and Baauer, he's a vital producer in the birth and growth of the trap sound in the EDM scene. He was

khrisd4356 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: UZ & Aazar - "Shake (Dreamer Remix)"

New Zelands' Dreamer gave us a twerk banger to lead us into the weekend, a flip of a UZ & Aazar tune that's heavily reliant on that anthemic Poison Clan chant. The changes in swing multiple times are the win on this one, as vocal drops make way for lasers before the record strips layers and rides out with a minimal vibe. Dreamer really knocked this incredible sounding party tune out of the park, and you can feel free to stream or snag this one below.

nappy4425 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: UZ - "No Stripes (Ckrono & Slesh 108 Edit)"

Coming straight out of Florence, Ckrono & Slesh have crafted a moombahton version of UZ's twerk track "No Stripes." While UZ is an accomplished producer whose original was a banger, this version by the Italian duo with it's added dembow beat and slightly faster speed adds a whole new energy to the track that should get the dancefloor moving even harder. Sometimes 808 based music can be a little sterile and that Latin beat adds that extra life to it.

walmerc4443 days ago
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Download UZ's "Trap Sh*t 17/20" EP

Just in case you hadn't been keeping score, Thursdays is new release days over at Mad Decent's Jeffree's, and the EP they dropped today is truly somet

khrisd4490 days ago
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Stream UZ's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

Well that was fast. This weekend, UZ and Sweater Beats stepped up for Diplo & Friends, and UZ turned his mix around ASAP. He's a dope DJ, and has no problem dropping a grip of his own productions in this set. Included here are a number of his "Trap Shit" instrumentals, as well as a number of cuts from BeazyTymes, Jacuzzi, RL Grime, Milo & Otis, Yellow Claw, and more. A tracklist that should warm the heart of any DAD reader; we're just hoping a link for download is on the way.

khrisd4492 days ago
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UZ - "Break Point"

You've got to love when a producer is just hammering you with new jams. Earlier this week the masked trap don dropped "Stripes" and now he's deliverin

jakel4509 days ago
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uz no stripes
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UZ - "No Stripes"

The masked man who ruined the way people write their DJ names or anything in general on the Internet for a time last year is back with a free new twer

walmerc4512 days ago
uz aazar shake
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UZ x Aazar - "Shake"

UZ has made his name ring as the masked trap maven... so what the hell are we doing getting twerk tracks from him? We're not sure, but this tune "Shak

khrisd4561 days ago
uz trap ish 14 15
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UZ - "Trap S**t V14 (Roska Edit)"

UZ's the masked trap lord, but even trap lords need to get hyped up every once in a while. Enter Roska, who flipped UZ's "Trap Shit V14" into a 132BPM masterpiece. You have to love how he didn't stray far from what made UZ's original so dope, but with a funkier bassline and that nice kick in the pants to get this one hyper, it almost feels like an entirely different movement. Great tool for the dance music fan who doesn't stay stuck in one box.

khrisd4599 days ago
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Win Tickets to See UZ and Tittsworth in New York City

On December 21, New York City will be hit with a Dark Disco. Mean Red's stepping it up with their latest show, featuring a pretty stacked line-up: UZ,

khrisd4604 days ago
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UZ ft. Trae Tha Truth, Problem, Trinidad James - "I Got This"

UZ released Balltrap Muzic Volume 1 over half a year ago; a project that featured a stack of rappers. This single was probably the highlight of the pr

nappy4673 days ago
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Jack Beats - "Get Down (UZ Remix)"

Jack Beats' Remixed Vol. II is a monster, and the third remix on this release is just as fierce as the reworks from A-Trak and Clockwork. It's done by

khrisd4688 days ago

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