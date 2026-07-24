Uzi

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Latest Stories

A person smiling and giving a thumbs-up, wearing a white hat with ear flaps, and having facial piercings.
Style

Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off Assortment of New Face Piercings

The 'Eternal Atake 2' artist previously made headlines for their forehead diamond.

Trace William Cowen564 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert is seen speaking during a new Jazzys World interview
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Joins Jazzy’s World TV for Rare Interview

Lil Uzi Vert is the latest artist to be welcomed to the Jazzy's World TV YouTube channel, which last month released a discussion with Kendrick Lamar.

Trace William Cowen1444 days ago
A girl is holding a smartphone in her hands with the logo of the short video app TikTok on it.
Life

15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shoots Herself After Uzi She Was Posing With for TikTok Accidentally Goes Off

A 15-year-old girl in Sinaloa, Mexico died after an Uzi submachine gun she was posing with went off while she was making a video for TikTok.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1613 days ago
uzi
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Fans' '27 Club' Death Theory: 'I Let This Go for So Long'

Several fans apparently missed the hidden meaning to comments Lil Uzi Vert made back in 2016 during a Marilyn Manson-centered moment with Nardwuar.

Trace William Cowen2077 days ago
uzi
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Cancels Multiple International Festival Dates

If he makes up for it with a 666-date global tour, all will be forgiven.

Trace William Cowen2578 days ago
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Music

Watch Uzi's "Money 2" Video

The sequel to "Money."

Alexander Russell4130 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch Uzi's "Blue" Video

Uzi is currently featured on Wiz Khalifa's "Big Secret Tour."

Zach Frydenlund4273 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch Uzi's "Ppl Never Change" Video

Directed by Mike of Uzi, the "Ppl Never" video change sees Uzi take us through a scattered tour of Hollywood.

Justin Block4313 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Uzi's "Lost in the Night"

Uzi is three for three now.

Lauren Nostro4385 days ago

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