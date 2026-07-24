Moving forward, Kai plans to keep Streamer University going “for as long as I am alive.”Trace William Cowen
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JasonTheWeen Calls Out Lying-Ass Clip Pages on X, and He's Right — The Platform Has a Real Problem
Nefarious clip pages are further complicating the present-day user experience on X.Trace William Cowen
From Banks to Jasontheween to Plaqueboymax to YourRage, here is your introduction to the popular content creating organization.Taffeta Chime
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo