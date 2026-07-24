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Dripped in Gold
Music

Premiere: Tyler Thomas Commands Attention With "Dripped in Gold"

The young West Coast spitter is back and with some new co-signs in his arsenal, rapping more impressively than ever.

Frazier Tharpe2683 days ago
Music

Premiere: Tyler Thomas Takes Us Away In His New Video For "Make Me Go"

The latest video from 'Birds I View' is here.

jessielmorris3930 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Tyler Thomas Looks Forward In His New Video For “Lincoln Avenue”

Off of his latest project, 'Birds I View.'

Sal Maicki3951 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Watch Tyler Thomas' New Video for "Passport"

Tyler Thomas is on the come-up and his new video proves it.

Frazier Tharpe4034 days ago

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