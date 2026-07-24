Tyler Kolek

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Tyler Kolek.
Sports

NYPD Briefly Stopped Tyler Kolek at Knicks Parade After Mistaking Him for a Fan

A video doing the rounds online shows the guard being grabbed by police while high-fiving fans, before the crowd and his coach stepped in to clear up the confusion.

Mark Elibert36 days ago

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