Twin Shadow

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All additives, all preservatives. Remixes make the meal last longer, or introduce you to new herbs and spices. This week, we have a plethora of dishes to provide for you. Some are quick niblets, others are three course meals. Whatever your preference or flavor, we've got you... as per usual.
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Latest Stories

pusha
Music

Pusha-T Steps Into a Digital World in New Video for alt-J and Twin Shadow's "In Cold Blood"

Pusha-T, alt-J, and Twin Shadow link for the Osean-directed video for the "In Cold Blood" rework. The 'RELAXER' track's update was previously teased on the 'Late Show.'

Trace William Cowen2916 days ago
pusha t
Music

Pusha-T Joins Twin Shadow and alt-J for "In Cold Blood" Performance on 'Late Show'

King Push has been added to alt-J's 2017 'Relaxer' single thanks to a new reworking by Twin Shadow. Thursday, the collab was unveiled on Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show.'

Trace William Cowen2962 days ago
Rainsford
Music

Premiere: Get Lost in Your Emotions With Rainsford's "Intentions" f/ Twin Shadow

Rainsford connects with Twin Shadow for the sweet-sounding "Intentions."

edwinortiz3181 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: HBO’s ‘Vinyl Collections’—Examining Cultural Legends of the ’70s and Today

Taking a look at how giants of the past paved the way for the biggest talents of today.

Bill Savage3818 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Watch Twin Shadow's "I'm Ready" Video

From the recently released 'Eclipse' album.

Zach Frydenlund4103 days ago
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Music

Twin Shadow Will Undergo Hand Surgery Following Tour Bus Crash

The bus driver and the band's drummer remain in serious condition.

Zach Frydenlund4114 days ago

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