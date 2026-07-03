Shadow Child

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All additives, all preservatives. Remixes make the meal last longer, or introduce you to new herbs and spices. This week, we have a plethora of dishes to provide for you. Some are quick niblets, others are three course meals. Whatever your preference or flavor, we've got you... as per usual.
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Stream the Official Remix EP for Duke Dumont's "Won't Look Back"

The UK house scene aesthetic has been spreading it's wings in the past year and a half. Duke Dumont of course has been one of the big reasons why. The

jakel4353 days ago
shadow child studio
Music

Duke Dumont - "Won't Look Back (Shadow Child Remix)"

It's kind of crazy to think about how huge Duke Dumont is now. Grammy nominations, UK #1 singles, festivals, and regular touring in the U.S. and so mu

brenttactic4361 days ago
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Music

Disciples - "Poison Arrow"

While we first put you on to Disciples via their tune "Catwalk," I'd actually been waiting for this bit to hit the 'Net. Their second single for Pete

khrisd4478 days ago
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Music

Daughter - "Get Lucky (Shadow Child VIP)"

Festival season 2014 is here and Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" is still pretty inescapable. Now personally I love the original for sure, but Daughter's cove

jakel4514 days ago
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Music

Stream Shadow Child's Essential Mix

When we told told you earlier this year you might like Shadow Child if you like Disclosure, we weren't joking around. Now in case you're slacking, Sha

jakel4515 days ago
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Music

AlunaGeorge - "Best Be Believing (Shadow Child Remix)"

Baauer, DJ Snake, Lil Silva, Tchami...quality name after quality name continues to put their own unique spin on the sultry AlunaGeorge sound. The latest? The artist formerly known as Dave Spoon, otherwise known as Shadow Child. The UK producer infuses his brand of bass-infused garage and house fusion and once again asserts that ironically, he's not content to be in the shadows and there's nothing childish about his music.

jakel4672 days ago

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