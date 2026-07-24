Trippy Turtle

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You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.
khrisd
Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.
khrisd

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Trippy Turtle
Music

Premiere: Trippy Turtle and Soulja Boy Go Hard on New Collab "Lettuce"

Trippy Turtle links up with Soulja Boy for new song "Lettuce."

edwinortiz3273 days ago
trippy turtle christmas in jersey
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Trippy Turtle - "Christmas In Jersey"

While I'll actually be celebrating Christmas in Jersey (because that's where I rest my head), Trippy Turtle follows up "FoFo" with this Jersey club'd up Christmas treat, featuring a number of different Christmas ditties getting thrown in the mix (including "Dick In A Box"), dropping some bedsqueaks in the mix alongside a bunch of hilarious "Ho" chants. Hey, sometimes that's all a turtle needs for Christmas. Best part? This is a free download.

khrisd4231 days ago
trippy turtle fofo
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Trippy Turtle - "FoFo"

I feel like this might be my fault. I've spent some time commenting on how the EDM remixing Internets has been kind of shy about cooking up remixes of

khrisd4247 days ago
trippys theme
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Trippy Turtle Trippy's Tour North America Dates

Perfect time for this to happen. With his official first single out now, with a dope animated video to boot, it's high time Trippy Turtle hits the road and gets his travel on. Kicking off in late July, "Trippy's Tour" takes the turtle throughout America, hitting a number of festivals (including the Mad Decent Block Party in DC & Virginia and HARD Summer), as well as some dates with Flume.

khrisd4393 days ago
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Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga - "Loyal (DJ Sliink x Trippy Turtle Remix)"

Less than a week ago, Sliink hinted that he had some material with Trippy Turtle on deck, and today we get their Jersey rework of Chris Brown's latest

khrisd4394 days ago
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trippys theme
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Trippy Turtle ft. Spank Rock - "Trippy's Theme (TWRK Remix)"

Talk about aligning everyone who's currently killing it into one nice and tidy pile. This is the kind of shit that Mad Decent does best; they take som

khrisd4403 days ago
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Music

Trippy Turtle - "Trippy's Theme"

Your boy Trippy Turtle is back with an R&B/Jersey club track on Mad Decent's Jeffrees imprint. For those keeping score, the lush "Trippy's Theme" is T

walmerc4426 days ago
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Music

Trippy Turtle is Celebrating International Turtle Day With Free Music

On May 23 (aka tomorrow), the world will be celebrating World Turtle Day, which is a day where we "bring attention to, and increase knowledge of and r

khrisd4447 days ago
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Music

Trippy Turtle - "Wet"

"Could you be my daddy?" A Freudian question yields an explosive answer on a hot new track. Leave it up to one of the young leaders of a new genera

marcuskdowling4544 days ago
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Music

Download Pilerats Records' "Rat Pack #1" Compilation

Pilerats Records sure knows what they're doing. Having already brought us a few jams including Sable's "Feel So Good," the label returns to DAD with t

jakel4548 days ago
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robin thicke point
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Robin Thicke - "Give it 2 U (Trippy Turtle Remix)"

We still aren’t completely sure who Trippy Turtle is. But he (or she) is making some nutty records, and has the attention of the world right now. Th

nappy4631 days ago
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Music

Trippy Turtle - "Southside Deep"

We have Cashmere Cat, how about some Trippy Turtle in your life? While we can't confirm that they are indeed the same person, Trippy Turtle has been

jakel4774 days ago

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