Latest Stories
Scammer Posing as Vet Used World’s Oldest Tortoise Jonathan in Crypto Death Scam
Inside the viral hoax that falsely claimed the world’s oldest tortoise had died and tried to cash in with a crypto donation scam.
Video Shows First-Ever Proof of Tortoise Hunting and Killing Baby Bird
A video from last year shows the first-ever direct evidence of a tortoise hunting down and killing a baby tern on Frégate Island in the Seychelles.
Sexually Prolific Tortoise to Retire After Helping Save Species
Diego's legacy won't soon be forgotten.
'Angry' Tortoise Rescued From House Fire He Started
A rather angry looking tortoise was fingered as the culprit behind a Christmas day house fire in England.
Film Crew Disturb Giant Tortoises Having Sex, Angry Tortoise Chases Them Away Very Slowly
The crew could hear a “pushing, blowing kind of sound” on the other side of the island.