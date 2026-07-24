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Latest Stories

Jonathan, The World's Oldest Tortoise, is Alive and the Victim of a Crypto Death Scam
Life

Scammer Posing as Vet Used World’s Oldest Tortoise Jonathan in Crypto Death Scam

Inside the viral hoax that falsely claimed the world’s oldest tortoise had died and tried to cash in with a crypto donation scam.

Bernadette Giacomazzo114 days ago
This picture shows a sulcata tortoise roaming around a grass patch in the Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum.
Life

Video Shows First-Ever Proof of Tortoise Hunting and Killing Baby Bird

A video from last year shows the first-ever direct evidence of a tortoise hunting down and killing a baby tern on Frégate Island in the Seychelles.

Jose Martinez1796 days ago
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Life

Sexually Prolific Tortoise to Retire After Helping Save Species

Diego's legacy won't soon be forgotten.

Trace William Cowen2385 days ago
Angry Tortoise
Life

'Angry' Tortoise Rescued From House Fire He Started

A rather angry looking tortoise was fingered as the culprit behind a Christmas day house fire in England. 

Xavier Hamilton2401 days ago
Pop Culture

Film Crew Disturb Giant Tortoises Having Sex, Angry Tortoise Chases Them Away Very Slowly

The crew could hear a “pushing, blowing kind of sound” on the other side of the island.

Wil Jones4142 days ago
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