Get to know.Ian McQuaid
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On March 14th, 2013 a mysterious Jersey club track called “Get Up On It” was uploaded by SoundCloud user Trippy Turtle. On March 20th the track waandroids
You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.khrisd
Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.khrisd