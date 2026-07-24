Tripcy

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You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.
khrisd

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Tripcy
Music

Premiere: Ghanaian Pair Tripcy And Camidoh Raise A Glass To African Queens On "Only One"

Saluting and uplifting African queens everywhere.

James Keith2451 days ago

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