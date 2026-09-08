Ian McQuaid Portrait

Ian McQuaid

Joined January 2015 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

la meme gang

10 Ghanaian Artists To Watch In 2020

Get to know.

Ian McQuaid2366 days ago

Dear Brit Awards, It's Time To Embrace The Underground

There's literally more black people in the UK who voted for UKIP than there are black people nominated for a Brit.

Ian McQuaid3895 days ago
J Hus

J Hus: What's With All The Fuss?

We investigate the current hype surrounding the UK rapper and give a few pointers on how he can make it last.

Ian McQuaid4091 days ago

Interview: Despite Their Western Musical Influences, P-Square Vow To Keep It African To The End

The Nigerian stars talk with Complex UK about how important African identity is to their music.

Ian McQuaid4249 days ago

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