Ian McQuaid
Joined January 2015 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Dear Brit Awards, It's Time To Embrace The Underground
There's literally more black people in the UK who voted for UKIP than there are black people nominated for a Brit.
Ian McQuaid3895 days ago
J Hus: What's With All The Fuss?
We investigate the current hype surrounding the UK rapper and give a few pointers on how he can make it last.
Ian McQuaid4091 days ago
Interview: Despite Their Western Musical Influences, P-Square Vow To Keep It African To The End
The Nigerian stars talk with Complex UK about how important African identity is to their music.
Ian McQuaid4249 days ago