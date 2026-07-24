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Music

Premiere: Luke James and TrakGirl Pay Homage to Sade With "Pearls" Cover

Luke James and TrakGirl combine forces for a stunning cover of Sade's "Pearls," a song from the legendary singer's 1992 album, Love Deluxe. Stream the new song.

Chris Mench3846 days ago

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