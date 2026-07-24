In hip-hop, creating an apparel line beyond basic merch means being cut from a different cloth. Here are the best MC-owned, operated, or faced clothing companies.Ian Stonebrook
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Complex talks to Lil Wayne about partnering with American Eagle on its fall 2019 campaign and the AE x Young Money collection.Aria Hughes
Is sampling real art, are producers getting lazy, or are these the same arguments as before? A look at the history, and impact, of sampling—in conversation with Diddy, Nile Rodgers, DJ A-Trak, Amen-Ra, Jarred Jermaine, and Merck Mercuriadis.Insanul Ahmed
The pioneering Memphis artist was reported to have died over the weekend at the age of 43. Numerous collaborators and admirers have since paid their respects.Trace William Cowen